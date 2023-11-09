LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman says the nonmedical treatment she’s using is working to combat her hair loss.

Karimah MacMahon, 40, and husband, Richard, tied the knot in 2019. She loved wearing her hair long and full, but two years ago, clumps of her hair started falling out.

“My husband says just own it, you look good. But I don’t feel good, I miss my hair,” she said.

A dermatologist did a biopsy and the results showed Karimah suffers from scarring alopecia.

Under a dermatologist’s care, she started getting regular injections into her scalp. It wasn’t until recently, she says, when she started seeking nonmedical treatments at Frost Fit in Henderson. She noticed a measurable difference.

“Lately I’ve been doing it and my roots been coming back so quickly,” Karimah said. She’s also tried all the services at Frost Fit to help with other ailments including back pain and recovery from carpal tunnel surgery.

“We’ve got it all here, infrared saunas, hyperbaric oxygen chamber, cryotherapy, red light therapy,” Lizbeth Godoy of Frost Fit said. “Red light rays penetrating onto the skin help with reducing inflammation, muscle and joint pains, and good for overall skin health, reduce wrinkles, pigmentation, acne, give you that glow.”

Karimah consistently goes for 25 minutes every other day for her red light therapy. The technique was discovered about a century ago and is now used to treat all kinds of ailments — even at the same time.

The low-level laser therapy delivers red light to areas of your body, helping regenerate cells and restore cell function. “I feel like the red bed, I’ve seen a change this month with my hair, even she’s seen a change. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing. Why not?” Karimah said.

She’s optimistic about the future and she’s learning to accept her new look as it grows back. “Mentally I had to get through it. I feel comfortable now,” Karimah said. “I’m not all the way now, but I’m getting there.”