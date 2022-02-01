Red light cameras, other deterrents needed to slow drivers down, NLV residents say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is just one of the states that have banned red light cameras.

But some North Las Vegas residents say those cameras can help deter speeding, something that’s on people’s minds following Saturday’s deadly crash.

Some North Las Vegas residents say they would like to see more safety measures put in place — like radar enforcement or red light cameras to hold drivers accountable.

The speed limit on Commerce Street is 35 miles per hour, but those who live in the area say drivers are speeding twice the limit and more.

Nyla Marquez lives less than 10 minutes away from the crash site on Cheyenne and Commerce but says it could’ve happened anywhere. She would like to see red light cameras and radar speed signs enforced.

“If you’re in a rush, maybe you don’t realize just how fast you’re going compared to the speed limit in that specific area,” Marquez said. “So, maybe it’ll help you realize and say, ‘Oh, wow, I am going too fast and I need to slow down a little bit.’ ”

Retired police officer David Kohlmeier lives off of U.S. 95 and Cheyenne Avenue.

While he says red light cameras might help, it only scratches the issue above the surface.

“If you allow people to decriminalize traffic tickets such as the red light and it goes to collections, what’s going to happen (in) the future?” Kohlmeier asks. “Meaning, if you’re not going to go to jail or get a ticket that means anything and it goes to collections, what do you think other people are going to do? They’re not going to care. They’re going to go through red lights.”

As a Las Vegas resident of 20 years, Kohlmeier says the city has grown and with so many people moving here from different states, we all need to do our part to slow down.

Nearly half of U.S. states use red light cameras.

Nevada Senate Bill 43 introduced in 2019 would have allowed officials to install red light cameras, requiring the owner of the vehicle to pay a fine. However, the bill did not pass.

Currently, city and local governments in 22 states — Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington — and the District of Columbia use red-light cameras.

A 1999 state law prohibits remote-controlled traffic cameras being used to ticket drivers. But Amy Davey of the Office of Traffic Safety says there needs to be a change.

“It’s with how technology can support safety and road user equity,” Davey said. She said technology used in the right way can build “a perception that the government is responding to legitimate concerns of driver behavior.”