LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Red Hot Chili Peppers kick off a 23-date global tour on March 29, 2023 that will be followed by shows in numerous cities including Las Vegas, according to Live Nation.

The tour begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, and ends in Glasgow, Scotland. The rock band will perform in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. They will be joined by St. Vincent and King Princess.

The band had two album releases this year that reached number 1, the first time for a rock band to do that in 17 years, Live Nation said.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. (PT) on Ticketmaster. The fan presales begin on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at noon (PT)