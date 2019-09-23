Red & Gold Zone: San Francisco 49ers remain unbeaten

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KLAS) — The San Francisco 49ers are one of seven 3-0 teams in the NFL, but that clean record hasn’t come easy.

The team’s home opener proved to be more difficult than expected. It was a 6-3 game until mid-third quarter.

The Steelers put up a fight, seizing a 20-17 lead. This didn’t stop Jimmy Garoppolo from making a game-winning move, as he found Dante Pettis with 1:20 left in the game.

San Francisco won 24-20, bringing the team to 3-0 in the NFC West. A perfect record is a perfect feeling.