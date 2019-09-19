Red & Gold Zone: 49ers preparing to face Steelers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for a huge home game with the Steelers. After two wins on the road, they come home finally but fans won’t be seeing big Ben Roethlesberger. He’s out for the season with a bad elbow.

“Any time they don’t have Ben, it’s a big blow. He’s one of the best,” said Coach Kyle Shanahan.

But still the Niners are surprising some people. Jimmy Garapolo is playing really well and all in all Coach Shanahan is really pleased with what’s unfolding in Santa Clara.

The Niners meet Pittsburgh and fans can’t wait. A home opener on week three and San Franccisco is favored.