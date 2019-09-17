Red & Gold Zone: 49ers off to strong start with 2-0 season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This will be a big week for the Niners. After the 41-17 thrashing of the Bengals, San Francisco is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2012.

Their offense is clicking right now, which was apparent after they amassed 572 yards against Cincinnati. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo accounted for 297 of those yards and threw three touchdowns. Both the offensive and defensive lines are playing well.

This week, the Niners will finally play a home game, as they host the Steelers this week.

