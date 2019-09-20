Red & Gold: San Francisco 49ers go up against Steelers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Week three brings two NFL teams traveling in diametrically opposite directions. The 2-0 San Francisco 49ers and the 0-2 Pittsburgh Steelers. Super Bowl champion Coach Mike Tomlin knows the real deal when he sees it.

“Going to have to play fast, it’s off to a hot start. All of those guys are quick to the perimeter. Jimmy G makes it all go you see the comfort he has in the system. You see growth and development. He’s a central reason why they’re operating so fluently on offense,” Tomlin said.