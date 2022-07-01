LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A red flag warning is in effect for southern Nevada this holiday weekend, including the Fourth of July.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued because a fire could easily spread due to dry and windy weather conditions.

The warning is in effect from Saturday, July 2, at 11 a.m through Monday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

Residents should be especially cautious with fireworks and only use the legal “safe and sane” fireworks which are sold at inspected stands around the Las Vegas valley. Fireworks are not legally allowed after July 4.

Illegal fireworks are dangerous because most of them move around on the ground or shoot into the air making the risk of a fire much greater. Any fireworks purchased from vendors located outside Clark County, such as Pahrump, Amargosa Valley, and the Paiute reservation, are likely to be illegal, according to Clark County.

If you want to report illegal fireworks, you can do it at this website (www.ISpyFireworks.com) People caught using illegal fireworks can face up to $1,000.

In 2021, there were more than 21,000 complaints sent to the ISpyFireworks website.