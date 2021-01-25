Red Flag training exercises running through Feb. 12 at Nellis AFB

An Airman assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, walks across a B-2 Spirit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 22, 2021. The B-2 is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. Several B-2s are participating in Red Flag 21-1 to demonstrate the capability of U.S. global strike assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Red Flag exercises are beginning again, and that means Las Vegas might have some extra noise in the skies from military aircraft through Feb. 12.

A news release from Nellis Air Force Base says Southern Nevada residents may notice an increase in military aircraft activity from Jan. 25 through Feb. 12 as Red Flag 21-1 gets off the ground. Red Flag is one of the U.S. Air Force’s largest combat training exercises, and will run concurrently with Green Flag-West, an air-land integration combat training exercise conducted in conjunction with the U.S. Army Combat Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

About 2,400 participants from nearly 20 states, three nations and several sister services and will include an aircraft such as the F-22, F-35, F-16, EA-18G, F-15E and A-10.

The mission: to maximize the combat readiness, capability and survivability of participating units. Red Flag exercises provide realistic, multi-domain training in a combined air, ground, space and electronic threat environment while providing opportunity for a free exchange of ideas between forces.

The 57th Wing’s 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.

Col. William Reese, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander, said, “This Red Flag is a much better training opportunity and will galvanize our coalition force readiness to meet any high-end threat.”

“We expanded the fight airspace, unleashed our aggressor forces to challenge the training audience’s plan and punish their mistakes, and made it significantly more difficult to achieve desired effects on surface targets,” Reese said.