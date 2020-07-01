Red flag fire warning issued for Las Vegas Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag fire warning for Las Vegas from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

High fire danger is expected during this time so officials are asking residents to use caution with campfires, fireworks, grilling or other activities that could cause a spark.

Red Flag Warning: WED 11a-8p for much of southern Nevada.



What does that mean??



Southwest winds are expected to reach 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Hot and dry conditions Wednesday will make for extreme fire behavior, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue stated in a tweet.

The caution the public to be careful when using fire outside.