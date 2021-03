An Airman assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, walks across a B-2 Spirit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 22, 2021. The B-2 is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. Several B-2s are participating in Red Flag 21-1 to demonstrate the capability of U.S. global strike assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Red Flag exercises have started at Nellis Air Force Base, and they will run through March 19.

About 80 aircraft will fly from Nellis to the military training range north of Las Vegas.

You may not see the jets up there, with today’s low cloud cover. But if you live anywhere near the base, you will probably hear them.

This round, known as Red Flag 21-2, follows exercises that concluded Feb. 12.