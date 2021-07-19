Red Flag exercise begins at Nellis AFB, will run through Aug. 6

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The skies around the valley are about to get a bit louder. Red Flag 21-3 has begun at Nellis Air Force Base and will run through Aug. 6.

A noise advisory has been issued due to dozens of aircraft departing twice a day, flying for up to five hours. They will also be doing night launches.

Around 2,200 servicemembers from the Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves will participate, hailing from 17 states.

Red Flag, executed by the 414th Combat Training Squadron, is conducted at the Nevada Test and Training Range. The range consists of 12,000 square miles of airspace, 2.9 million acres of land and 1,900 possible targets.

Nellis says the installation and the training range are known as “the home of a peacetime battlefield.”

The exercise allows aircrews to experience realistic combat-like situations to help prepare them for future missions. It also helps maintenance personnel, ground controllers and others prepare for supporting the crews.

If you’d like more information about the exercise, contact Nellis’ Public Affairs Office at 702-652-2719 or 57WG.PA.MediaOps@us.af.mil.