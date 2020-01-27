Red Flag brings warfare training to sprawling Nevada range

MYSTERY WIRE — Red Flag exercises begin today on the Nevada Test and Training Range, and will last through Feb. 14. The exercises will involve more than 80 aircraft, with departures from Nellis Air Force Base twice a day.

Some night missions will also launch from Nellis.

Among the participants this year: Britain’s Royal Air Force, and the Royal Australian Air Force. To date, more than 30 allies and coalition countries have participated in Red Flag.

The “sound of freedom” — fighter jets screaming through the sky — will be noticeable, but the aircraft head out from Nellis and spend the bulk of their time over the 12,000-square-mile area north of Las Vegas. The training range is unique, allowing realistic combat training over a vast area.

Red Flag, now hosted at Nellis three times a year, got its start in 1975. See our report below from Red Flag’s third year, including video of some of the fighters.

A lot has changed since 1975. Warfare in space and cyberspace are now integrated into the training exercises.

“Red Flag exercises are an investment in readiness,” according to a statement from the Nellis AFB public information office. “Trained Airmen are vital to readiness and Red Flag gives Airmen an opportunity to experience advanced, relevant and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment, increasing their ability to complete missions and safely return home. It also prepares maintenance personnel, ground controllers, and space and cyber operators to support those missions within the same tactical environment.

The public information office also released this statement: