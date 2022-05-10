LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you need help installing a smoke alarm, here’s your chance to get it done. The American Red Cross and Clark County Fire Department will join volunteers on Saturday, May 14 to install around 225 smoke alarms.

Home fires are one of the most frequent disasters in this country and smoke alarms are the early warning system that can make the difference between life and death.

“Last year in Clark County, Red Cross staff and volunteers helped more than 1,200 people whose homes were destroyed or damaged by fire,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “Most people don’t realize they only have two minutes to escape a home fire or that smoke alarms need to be replaced every 10 years. Taking action with this knowledge can be the difference between survival and tragedy.”

The event kicks off Saturday morning at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Lowes at 2465 N. Nellis Boulevard. It’s all part of a Sound the Alarm national Red Cross initiative to get 50,000 alarms installed around the country during May.

Residents interested in getting a free smoke alarm installation can click this link to schedule an appointment. If you would like to volunteer and help install smoke alarms, you can also click the same link.