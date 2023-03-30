LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is partnering up with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue to install more than 500 free smoke alarms in Las Vegas homes for its annual “Sound the Alarm” event.

Firefighters and more than 100 Red Cross volunteers will kick off the event starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Lieburn Senior Center. The event is aimed to help equip residents with fire safety information that can make a difference during a home fire.

“Our goal is to save lives,” Fernando Gray, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue chief said. “As firefighters, we know having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. That’s why we want to make sure every home in Las Vegas has working smoke alarms.”

For residents interested in fire prevention assistance, click this link to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation. According to Red Cross, during the 20-minute home visit, volunteers and community partners will share information on home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts, and how to create an escape plan.

“In the U.S., seven people lose their lives in home fires every day, and most often these tragedies occur in homes without working smoke alarms,” Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter said. “Hearing your smoke alarm gives you and your family members a better chance of escaping safely from a fire in your home.”

Flanigan also said that in 2022, the Red Cross of Southern Nevada team responded to nearly 300 home fires and helped more than 1,200 residents by providing emotional support, access to financial assistance, and valuable information to help families begin to recover.

If you are interested in volunteering to help install free smoke alarms and share fire safety information you can register here. No prior experience is needed and training is provided.