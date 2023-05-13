LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross Southern Nevada is pushing for blood donations in May during National Trauma Awareness Month.

The nonprofit is teaming with the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center Trauma Center in an effort to restock the Las Vegas valley’s blood supply.

“The leading cause of death from trauma is blood loss,” said Dr. Chris Fisher, Sunrise Hospital Trauma medical director. “We need blood available and on hand to successfully treat many trauma victims.

Video of similar blood drive in Utah supplied by American Red Cross Southern Nevada.

“A single car accident patient can require as many as 30 units of blood. Everyone who can donate blood should. You are saving lives when you do.”’

There are more than 1,200 serious-injury car crashes each year in the Las Vegas valley, according to a news release Saturday by the Red Cross.

“Emergencies can quickly deplete hospital blood supplies, so it’s important donors of all types give now,” said Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “And the need for O negative blood, the universal blood type, is critical so that trauma centers have a sufficient stock on hand when there is no time to determine a patient’s

blood type.”

The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood and must collect about 12,500 blood and 3,000 platelet donations every day to meet demand, the release said.

“Our donors are literally the life blood for those undergoing medical procedures and treatments at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide,” Flanigan said. “Any of

us could be in an accident and suffer a traumatic injury requiring a transfusion; yet, in the U.S., where 62% of the population is eligible to give, only about 3% does. We’re working to increase that number.”

Those interested in donating can use the the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by visiting redcrossblood.org. Appointments also can be scheduled by calling the Red Cross, 800-733-2767.

Donate by May 19 to be eligible for a $10 e-gift card and to be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® in Seattle.