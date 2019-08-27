Red Cross, Sports Clips partner to help kids kick cancer this September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross and Sports Clips are calling on eligible donors to help kids, teens and young adults fight cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Approximately 11,060 children under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States in 2019, the American Cancer Society estimates. But thanks to medical advances, more than 80 percent of these patients now survive five years or more.

Blood and platelet donors of all types are urgently needed to help children with cancer who are at risk for low red blood cell or platelet counts.

Patients will likely require transfusions on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or other treatments.

If you would like to help kick cancer to the curb, make an appointment with the Red Cross via the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting the Red Cross’ website or calling 1-800-733-2767. Potential donors can also enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The following are upcoming blood donation opportunities from Aug. 30 to Sept. 15.

Henderson:

Sept. 10: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Student Center, Nevada State College School of Nursing, 1125 Nevada State Drive

Sept. 13: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Green Valley United Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Road

Sept. 14: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Veritas Apartments, 3370 St. Rose Parkway

Las Vegas:

Aug. 31: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Walmart- N Decatur, 6464 N Decatur Blvd

Aug. 31: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave

Aug. 31: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Spring Valley Library, 4280 S Jones

Sept. 10: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Whole Foods – Town Square, 6689 S Las Vegas Blvd

Sept. 11: 9:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Nevada HAND, 285 East Warm Springs, Suite 100

Sept. 11: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110

Sept. 11: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., LVMPD Northwest Area Command, 9850 West Cheyenne Avenue

Sept. 12: 9:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Wells Fargo Bank- Charleston/17th, 1700 E Charleston Blvd

Sept. 13: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Subaru of Las Vegas, 6455 Roy Horn Way

North Las Vegas:

Aug. 30: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Skyview YMCA, 3050 E Centennial Pkwy

For blood donation requirements, visit the Red Cross’ blood donation eligibility page.