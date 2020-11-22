Red Cross shares tips for celebrating Thanksgiving safely during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and health officials are urging people not to travel during this year. Many are listening to top officials and are staying home.

The Red Cross put together a list reminding people that small gatherings are the safest option when celebrating with family.

One major part of the holiday season is sharing recipes and dishes. That still can be done, just make sure to deliver them without direct contact.

8 News Now spoke with some people at the “Welcome To Las Vegas” sign to hear how they are celebrating.

“We were going to have family come up from Arizona, but because of COVID they are not going to come up, so we are just going to keep it small, just the two of us,” said Ryan Cunningham.

“I’ll be doing what everyone will be doing during the holidays, just staying home,” said Andre Hurtado.

“Well my mother recently passed. She passed away from pneumonia/COVID about three months ago,” said Theresa Scheelke. “So, it’s just me, my brothers and my father.”

The Red Cross also mentions kitchen safety — something you always have to be conscious of when cooking a lot of food. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on.

There are also now 3 days left of Governor Sisolak’s “Stay at Home 2.0” mandate. It is still unclear what new restrictions may be enforced, but we will keep you updated.