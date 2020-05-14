Red Cross seeks blood donations for constant needs in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With a schedule that begins Friday in North Las Vegas, the Red Cross is running blood drives across the valley to help restock critical lifesaving supplies. A total of 14 drives through the end of the month, and participants will receive a Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt.

Supplies are crucial for cancer patients and people in many other circumstances when the unexpected strikes.

With the current COVID-19 crisis, many donors have stayed away and stable blood supplies are under pressure. But the Red Cross assures donors that each blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.

Donate at any of these events:

(See below for requirements and more about the T-shirt.)

Henderson

Saturday, May 23: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., City of Henderson Multigenerational Recreation, 250 S Green Valley Parkway

Wednesday, May 27: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Community Ambulance, 91 Corporate Park Drive #120

Las Vegas

Monday, May 18: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110

Tuesday, May 19: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Prados Community, 5150 Los Prados Circle

Wednesday, May 20: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fred Astaire Dance Studio Las Vegas, 9326 W Sahara Ave, Ste 6 & 7

Thursday, May 21: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, 2941 Harris Ave.

Friday, May 22: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110

Thursday, May 28: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Spring Valley Baptist Church, 3135 S. Rainbow Blvd

Friday, May 29: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Subaru of Las Vegas, 6455 Roy Horn Way

Saturday, May 30: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Las Vegas Nevada Lone Mountain Stake, 8801 W. Alexander

North Las Vegas

Friday, May 15: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., North Vista Hospital, 1301 E. Lake Mead Blvd

Monday, May 18: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3794 W Ann Rd

Tuesday, May 26: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3794 W Ann Rd

Pahrump

5/19/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nye County Sherrif’s Department, 1520 E Basin Ave

Who can donate? Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

All who blood May 15-31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.

The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.