Red Cross requesting plasma donations from COVID-19 survivors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re a recovered COVID-19 patient, you may be able to lend a hand in saving many lives. The American Red Cross is looking for former COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma.

You may be eligible to donate if you meet the following criteria:

  • Meet standard blood donation eligibility (FAQs)
  • Have a verified, prior diagnosis of COVID-19
  • Are now symptom free and fully recovered from COVID-19

According to the Red Cross, convalescent plasma has been used as a potentially lifesaving treatment when new diseases or infections develop quickly, and no treatments or vaccines are available yet for COVID-19. With that being said, plasma may be the key to saving lives.

If you want to learn more information about becoming a donor, CLICK HERE.

