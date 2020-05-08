Red Cross requesting plasma donations from COVID-19 survivors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re a recovered COVID-19 patient, you may be able to lend a hand in saving many lives. The American Red Cross is looking for former COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma.

You may be eligible to donate if you meet the following criteria:

Meet standard blood donation eligibility (FAQs)

Have a verified, prior diagnosis of COVID-19

Are now symptom free and fully recovered from COVID-19

According to the Red Cross, convalescent plasma has been used as a potentially lifesaving treatment when new diseases or infections develop quickly, and no treatments or vaccines are available yet for COVID-19. With that being said, plasma may be the key to saving lives.

