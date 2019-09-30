Red Cross offers several tips to work toward a #VegasStronger Community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross is helping those affected by the 1 October tragedy continue to heal with a series of preparedness, resiliency and coping tips. The nonprofit will attend several commemoration events throughout the city, providing invaluable resources for those in need of support.

“It’s incredibly important for people to take care of themselves in the aftermath of an event like 1 October,” said Alan Diskin, executive director of Red Cross Southern Nevada. “Year-round, we have a hotline that people can call or text if they need to talk to someone.”

Diskin noted building personal resiliency, learning lifesaving skills and donating blood are all ways we can pull together to make for a stronger community in the wake of horrible tragedies like the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

The tips are divided into two categories: general preparedness and coping.

General Preparedness:

Register for a Red Cross First Aid and CPR/AED course or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) to be better prepared for future emergencies

Free CPR classes for residents in Southern Nevada. Call the Red Cross office at 702-791-3311 for a promo code when registering

Download the free Red Cross First Aid app, available in all app stores

Coping Tips:

Events like this can cause feelings of uncertainty and anxiety — remember that it’s okay to feel nervous

Stay informed but limit media exposure of the events, especially for children

Parents should let children talk about their fears and reassure them about their safety. Let them guide the conversation.

Be patient with yourself and others

Spend more time with family and friends and offer your support

Watch for signs of stress in your family, friends and children. Get help from others if needed

Take care of yourself physically

Reach out for free crisis counseling or support from the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746

In the days following 1 October, the Red Cross noted it provided more than 450 additional blood products to local hospitals to help those injured. This year, one of the ways the Las Vegas community can honor those who lost their lives and others affected is through blood donations. There will be multiple drives throughout the area on Tuesday.

Life Time Athletics Summerlin: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Valley Hospital Medical Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southern Wine and Spirits: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter: Noon to 5 p.m.

For more information on these tips or upcoming blood drives, please visit the American Red Cross’ website.