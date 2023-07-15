LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Nevada’s temperatures reach record highs, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada has some safety tips every pet owner should know.

With heatstrokes being the most common health issue in the triple-digit temperatures, it is important to watch out for the following warning signs in your pets:

Panting frantically

Producing excess saliva

Bright red gums, tongue, or white of eyes

Difficulty breathing

Lethargic or unable to get up

“As temperatures soar, pets are vulnerable to heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses. It’s crucial for pet owners to understand the signs of distress and take immediate action,” Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, stated.

The American Veterinary Medicine Association (AVMA) suggest limiting pet exercise on hot days, opting for early morning or night walks, having pets walk on grass to avoid burning their paws, and ensuring they have access to shade and plenty of water.

The AVMA also reminds owners to never leave animals in a hot car, estimating that hundreds of pets die each year from being left in parked cars alone.

The American Red Cross of Nevada is urging pet owners to take advantage of the free Red Cross Pet First Aid app for useful emergency advice. The app can be downloaded through the app store, or through the Red Cross website.

Red Cross also offers online pet first aid classes. To sign up, visit Red Cross’s Training Services page.