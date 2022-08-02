LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky is still reeling from the recent storm damage. Now high humidity and heat begin to cause a new problem.

Two southern Nevada Red Cross volunteers, one of which is from Las Vegas and the other is from Pahrump, are among hundreds headed to help Kentucky residents with disaster relief.

Trained volunteers will work with local officials to provide comfort and care for flood victims.

On Tuesday, the death toll stood at 37 after more bodies were found.

More than 1,300 people have been rescued, and crews are still trying to reach some people who remain cut off by floods or mudslides, according to the Associated Press.

As of Tuesday, nearly 500 people were staying at shelters, while others were being housed temporarily in state parks.

The Associated Press contributed to portions of this article.