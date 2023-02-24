LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada will honor 12 local volunteers to recognize their commitment to various critical Red Cross efforts Saturday morning.

The annual Volunteer Recognition Event will be held at the Discovery Children’s Museum from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The 12 volunteers and more than 500 others throughout Southern Nevada will be acknowledged for their dedication to supporting communities in need.

Over the last year, Southern Nevada Red Crossers have donated more than 30,000 hours of service.

“Our volunteers are trained and dedicated to helping their neighbors and beyond,” Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter said. “Without their hard work and generosity, the Red Cross would not be able to deliver its mission.”

At the event, the highest recognition, The Clara Barton Honor Award for Meritorious Volunteer Leadership, will be presented to Diana Orgill of Las Vegas.

“Diane’s selfless dedication is why we are able to accomplish our goal of making sure no one goes through a disaster alone,” Flanigan said. “Southern Nevada can be proud of her and all its dedicated volunteers who are the heart of the American Red Cross.”

Saturday’s awardees include:

Diane Orgill: Clara Barton Honor Award for Meritorious Volunteer Leadership

Eric Ventura: Rising Star Volunteer Award

Stan Smith: Biomedical Achievement Award

Janet Ravin: Board Member Recognition Award

Jesse Oakley: Communications Volunteer Award

Reino Graves: Disaster Preparedness Volunteer Award

Nikki Morachnick: Disaster Response Volunteer Award

Yuri Graves: Operations Volunteer Award

Michael Hart: Service to the Armed Forces Volunteer Award

Jeffrey Galaraga: Volunteer Services Volunteer Award

Heather McMurran: Volunteer Leadership Award

Maggie Graves: Special Citation for Exceptional Volunteer Service

8 News Now’s Kirsten Joyce will be emceeing the event.