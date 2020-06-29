Fires burning across Nevada are a reminder for need to be prepared in the case of an emergency

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross has closed the evacuation center that was set up to assist people displaced by the Mahogany Fire.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada posted an update on social media Monday saying if the need arises, they will reopen the evacuation center to assist those affected by the fire. Anyone needing Red Cross assistance can call 1-800-REDCROSS.

🔥#MahoganyFire update (6/29): Our evacuation center is now *closed* as no Mt. Charleston residents have come for assistance. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will reopen the center again if needed. Anyone needing assistance can reach us at 1-800-REDCROSS. pic.twitter.com/pXeIUKdxe3 — The American Red Cross of Nevada (@RedCrossNevada) June 29, 2020

The Evacuation Center digital update:

The evacuation center for residents of Mt. Charleston at James H. Bilbray Elementary School at 9370 Brent Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89143 is currently closed. We are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to reopen it if necessary. We will be posting updates as we have them on our social media platforms: FB | LinkedIn | Twitter

The American Red Cross says fires burning across the state are a reminder for need to be prepared.

They recommend residents of Las Vegas and nearby areas have a disaster kit ready and check with local officials for the latest information about wildfires that may be prompting evacuations in their area.

American Red Cross

Key items to include in your emergency kit are:

Personal protective equipment

Prescription medications

Extra clothing

Pillows

Blankets

Hygiene supplies

Digital copy of important documents

If you have space, you can also include special items for family members who have unique needs or for children, such as diapers, formula, and toys.

The Red Cross offers a series of free mobile apps to put lifesaving safety information in the palm of your hand. Download these apps by searching for “American Red Cross” in your app store.

The Red Cross Emergency App can help keep you and your loved ones safe by putting vital information in your hand for more than 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts, including wildfires.