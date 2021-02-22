Red Cross needs blood donors: list of drives in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of blood drives were canceled across 30 states during recent winter storms, leaving the American Red Cross looking for available donors.

The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals — especially those with type “O” blood — to give now to ensure there is a supply for emergencies.

A Red Cross news release reports more than 15,000 blood donations went uncollected during the severe weather.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

To make an appointment to donate, donors can:

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Visit RedCrossBlood.org

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device

Donated blood is tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and the presence of antibodies is valuable for patients recovering from the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 22-March 15

Henderson

2/24/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Spread the Word Nevada, 1065 American Pacific Dr., Suite 160

3/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Green Valley United Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Rd.

Las Vegas

2/22/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane

2/23/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E Warm Springs Rd., Suite 110

2/23/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fashion Show Retail, 3200 South Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 600

2/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E Warm Springs Rd., Suite 110

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 10

2/25/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Rd., Suite #110

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 10

3/1/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Las Vegas Nevada Skye Canyon Stake, 10070 W Azure Dr.

3/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Rd., Suite #110

3/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Rd., Suite #110

3/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Richard Harris Law Firm, 830 South 4th St.

3/8/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E Warm Springs Rd., Suite 110

3/8/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E Warm Springs Rd., Suite 110

3/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas Strip South, 7740 S. Las Vegas Blvd South

3/10/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., United Way of Southern Nevada, 5830 W Flamingo Rd.

3/10/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fashion Show Retail, 3200 South Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 600

3/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, 3711 E Sunset Rd.

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Warm Springs Stake, 7670 S Bruce St.

Mesquite

3/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., City of Mesquite, 100 West Old Mill Rd.

North Las Vegas

2/22/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Vista Hospital, 1301 E. Lake Mead Blvd.

3/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3794 W Ann Rd.

3/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3794 W Ann Rd.

3/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3794 W Ann Rd.

3/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3794 W Ann Rd.

Sloan