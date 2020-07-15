Red Cross hosts blood drive, urges need for blood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross is in desperate need of blood donations and hosted a blood drive at Fashion Show Wednesday.

Although there is a pandemic, the demand for blood in the valley is high and donations are needed for everyone from car crash victims to cancer patients. Blood has a short shelf life so there is always a continuous need.

Typically, annual blood drives at colleges and businesses help fill the need but most of those were cancelled because of the pandemic. It has also kept some regular donors from donating.

The American Red Cross wants to remind donors that coronavirus can’t be transmitted through blood and the organization is taking precautions to protect it’s staff and donors which includes everyone wearing face coverings and gloves.

“Our community is only as strong as the blood supply that we have, we can’t make blood. It has got to come out of somebody’s arm and go into someone else’s for a life-saving procedure. If you ever were going to find that energy or passion to do something for your community, donating blood is the most important thing you can possibly do during a pandemic,” said Executive Director Alan Diskin, American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

All donations are tested for the COVID-19 antibodies to see if you’ve ever been exposed and everyone who donates in July will be entered into a national drawing for a WONDER WOMAN movie props package.

The red cross will be also be at the Fashion Show on July 16.

You can find other blood drives at this link.