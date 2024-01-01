LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New Year’s Day marks the 55th anniversary of National Blood Donor Month and to celebrate, the Red Cross of Southern Nevada and the NFL are teaming up to offer a lucky donor tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas.

From Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, anyone who donates blood to the Red Cross will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 11.

The winner and a guest will get to enjoy the game, access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night hotel accommodations, and a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

For more information, click here. Visit this website or call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.

During winter months, the Red Cross said factors such as seasonal illnesses like the flu and severe weather conditions may disrupt the Red Cross’s ability to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients nationwide.

“National Blood Donor Month serves as an opportunity to honor those who regularly contribute to help saving lives by donating blood,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross, Southern Nevada Chapter. “We are delighted to partner with the NFL again this year, providing motivation and expressing gratitude to our donors.”