LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas community are gearing up for expected showers and floods as Hurricane Hilary makes land.

“To have this come with the weather and being prepared for this, I’m not. I’m not prepared. This is scary,” local Sylvia Anutna, who was spending time with her grandson after his baseball game was canceled due to Hilary, said. “It’s kind of frustrating because I know they are looking forward to playing all these games. I’ve been here for a long time and I’ve never had this kind of weather.”

While some may not feel as prepared, others across the valley are making sure to get essentials since the storms are expected to cause flash flooding and major delays on the roadways. Clark County officials are also advising the public to prepare.

“It is scary and you have to be careful. Best idea is to stock up a little bit. You don’t want to be out there when it’s rainy and windy,” local Esmeralda Caro said.

Rachel Flanigan with Red Cross said these flood waters can rise in minutes and always having a preparedness kit with you is key.

“Six inches of water will sweep away a person and 12 inches can sweep away a lot of vehicles,” Flanigan said. “Having some non-perishable food items, can foods, AM FM radio, bottled water is a biggie.”

Flanigan also said that if there is a need to evacuate, people across the valley will have a place to go. Those areas include Pahrump and Moapa.

The best way to find shelter is to download the Red Cross app ahead of time as that information will be listed and updated throughout the day.