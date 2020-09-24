Red Cross encourages blood donations to help fight coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Red Cross is offering gift cards to encourage people to donate blood and plasma to ensure that coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions will be able to get them. Red Cross is offering five winners a $1,000 Amazon gift card for donating in October.

Until now, plasma for coronavirus patients was only being collected at certain centers, but now any whole blood donation made at a Red Cross donation center or blood drive can be used to help patients.

“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them.”

The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to schedule an appointment, download the free Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Also anyone donating before the end of September will get a free haircut couple at Sport Clips Haircuts locations.