Red Cross calls for holiday blood donations; donors will receive $5 Amazon gift card

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Give thanks this holiday season by donating the gift of blood to patients in need. The American Red Cross is calling all eligible donors to come out and donate Nov. 18-Dec. 18, and in return, they’ll receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card.
The American Red Cross says it’s easy to find time in our busy holiday schedules thanks to quick and easy ways to find blood drives, as well as RapidPass. Those who participate will also be given a mini health screening.
You can give at any of the following blood drives in the Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas areas.
Henderson:
- 11/19: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Smith’s – Pebble Marketplace, 1000 N Green Valley Pkwy
- 11/21: 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Nevada State College Roger’s Student Center, 1300 Nevada State Drive
- 11/26: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Green Valley Library, 2797 N Green Valley Pkwy
- 11/27: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., EOS Fitness- Southeast, 35 S Stephanie
- 12/3: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Coral Academy, 1051 Sandy Ridge Ave
- 12/11: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Allegro at La Entrada, 951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave
- 12/14: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Green Valley Range, 175 Cassia Way
- 12/18: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Berkshire Hathaway – St. Rose, 3185 St Rose Pkwy, Suite 100
Las Vegas:
- 11/20: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110
- 11/21: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., TJ Maxx – Durango, 7040 N. Durango
- 11/22: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Whole Foods – Town Square, 6689 S Las Vegas Blvd
- 11/22: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 10265 Bermuda Road
- 11/23: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Rd.
- 11/25: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights – City National Arena, 1550 S Pavilion Center Drive
- 11/26: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave
- 11/29: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Downtown Summerlin, 2025 Festival Plaza Drive
- 11/30: 10:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Dr.
- 12/2: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., La Bonita- Rainbow, 4120 S Rainbow Blvd
- 12/3: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Desert Springs Hospital, 2075 E Flamingo Rd
- 12/3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 490 E Silverado Ranch Blvd
- 12/4: 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wells Fargo Bank, 6325 S Rainbow
- 12/4: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., LVMPD- South Central Area Command, 4860 S Las Vegas Blvd
- 12/5: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Walmart – Blue Diamond, 6973 Blue Diamond Rd
- 12/6: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Airstream Las Vegas, 5050 E Russell Rd
- 12/6: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., West Las Vegas Library, 951 West Lake Mead Blvd
- 12/7: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gaudin Ford, 6625 Roy Horn Way
- 12/9: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane
- 12/10: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, 5400 S Rainbow Blvd
- 12/10: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Berkshire Hathaway – Sunset, 8850 W. Sunset Road
- 12/10: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6520 N Dapple Gray Rd
- 12/11: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Centennial Hills Hospital, 6900 N Durango Dr
- 12/12: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., American Prep Academy, 8377 W. Patrick Ln.
- 12/12: 9:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wells Fargo Bank – Maryland Parkway, 3433 S Maryland pkwy
- 12/12: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Sahara West Library, 9600 W Sahara Ave
- 12/13: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110
- 12/13: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ominet Property Management, 3300 W Sahara Avenue, Suite 103
- 12/14: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Space – Las Vegas, 3460 Cavaretta Court
- 12/16: 10:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Sunrise Library, 5400 E. Harris Ave.
- 12/17: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trump International Hotel, 2000 Fashion Show Drive
- 12/17: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tropical Smoothie Cafe-Lone Mountain, 3390 Novat Street, #110
- 12/18: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, 2850 Lindell Road
- 12/18: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Rd.
North Las Vegas:
- 11/23: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Skyview YMCA, 3050 E Centennial Pkwy
- 11/29: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3794 W Ann Rd
For more information on the donation process and what to bring to your donation appointment, visit the Red Cross’ website.