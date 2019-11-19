Red Cross calls for holiday blood donations; donors will receive $5 Amazon gift card

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Give thanks this holiday season by donating the gift of blood to patients in need. The American Red Cross is calling all eligible donors to come out and donate Nov. 18-Dec. 18, and in return, they’ll receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card.

The American Red Cross says it’s easy to find time in our busy holiday schedules thanks to quick and easy ways to find blood drives, as well as RapidPass. Those who participate will also be given a mini health screening.

You can give at any of the following blood drives in the Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas areas.

Henderson:

11/19: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Smith’s – Pebble Marketplace, 1000 N Green Valley Pkwy

11/21: 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Nevada State College Roger’s Student Center, 1300 Nevada State Drive

11/26: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Green Valley Library, 2797 N Green Valley Pkwy

11/27: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., EOS Fitness- Southeast, 35 S Stephanie

12/3: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Coral Academy, 1051 Sandy Ridge Ave

12/11: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Allegro at La Entrada, 951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave

12/14: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Green Valley Range, 175 Cassia Way

12/18: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Berkshire Hathaway – St. Rose, 3185 St Rose Pkwy, Suite 100

Las Vegas:

11/20: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110

11/21: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., TJ Maxx – Durango, 7040 N. Durango

11/22: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Whole Foods – Town Square, 6689 S Las Vegas Blvd

11/22: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 10265 Bermuda Road

11/23: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Rd.

11/25: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights – City National Arena, 1550 S Pavilion Center Drive

11/26: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave

11/29: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Downtown Summerlin, 2025 Festival Plaza Drive

11/30: 10:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Dr.

12/2: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., La Bonita- Rainbow, 4120 S Rainbow Blvd

12/3: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Desert Springs Hospital, 2075 E Flamingo Rd

12/3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 490 E Silverado Ranch Blvd

12/4: 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wells Fargo Bank, 6325 S Rainbow

12/4: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., LVMPD- South Central Area Command, 4860 S Las Vegas Blvd

12/5: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Walmart – Blue Diamond, 6973 Blue Diamond Rd

12/6: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Airstream Las Vegas, 5050 E Russell Rd

12/6: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., West Las Vegas Library, 951 West Lake Mead Blvd

12/7: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gaudin Ford, 6625 Roy Horn Way

12/9: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane

12/10: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, 5400 S Rainbow Blvd

12/10: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Berkshire Hathaway – Sunset, 8850 W. Sunset Road

12/10: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6520 N Dapple Gray Rd

12/11: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Centennial Hills Hospital, 6900 N Durango Dr

12/12: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., American Prep Academy, 8377 W. Patrick Ln.

12/12: 9:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wells Fargo Bank – Maryland Parkway, 3433 S Maryland pkwy

12/12: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Sahara West Library, 9600 W Sahara Ave

12/13: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110

12/13: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ominet Property Management, 3300 W Sahara Avenue, Suite 103

12/14: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Space – Las Vegas, 3460 Cavaretta Court

12/16: 10:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Sunrise Library, 5400 E. Harris Ave.

12/17: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trump International Hotel, 2000 Fashion Show Drive

12/17: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tropical Smoothie Cafe-Lone Mountain, 3390 Novat Street, #110

12/18: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, 2850 Lindell Road

12/18: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Rd.

North Las Vegas:

11/23: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Skyview YMCA, 3050 E Centennial Pkwy

11/29: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3794 W Ann Rd

For more information on the donation process and what to bring to your donation appointment, visit the Red Cross’ website.