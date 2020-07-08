Red Cross calling for local volunteers during wildfire season

BILOXI, MS – SEPTEMBER 14: Mike Johnson, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, unloads bags of ice for people in need after Hurricane Katrina September 14, 2005 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Thousands of residents of the Gulf Coast are still without electricity or access to basic amenities after the devastating hurricane swept through the area about seventeen days ago. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross is seeking local volunteers for help during wildfire season. In addition, the organization says they are working to adapt disaster response measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This call to action comes after a series of fires impacted Nevada, including the Poeville, Mahogany and Numbers Fire. The latter is currently burning in western Nevada.

“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community” said Alan Diskin, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, in a news release. “Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if they need arises here in our own sate.”

Volunteers are needed in the following areas:

Shelters : Special training is implemented for those volunteering in these efforts Volunteers help with shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks Associate and supervisory opportunities available

:

Health Services: Red Cross is looking for RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA volunteers with active, current and unencumbered licenses Volunteers will help assess health of shelter residents May assist with COVID-19-like-illness observation and health screenings RNs supervise clinical tasks Opportunities available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students Delegated tasks may include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistant services, providing health education and helping replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies



Furry Friends: Red Cross is seeking established partner organizations to help with evacuees’ pets and support pet sheltering efforts



If you’re interested in volunteering, please click here.