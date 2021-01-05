Red Cross blood donors could win trip to Super Bowl LVI by donating COVID-19 plasma

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The need for convalescent plasma has risen as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the U.S.

To help address the shortage of the potentially lifesaving blood product, the American Red Cross is teaming up with the NFL to urge people, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood now.

Those who donate blood this month will be automatically entered to win a getaway to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

In addition, those who donate January 1-20, will also be automatically entered to win a Big Game at Home package, which includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.

The Red Cross says those who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.

Click HERE to schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

To learn more about the Super Bowl LVI and Big Game at Home package, click HERE.