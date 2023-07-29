LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and Disaster Action Team volunteers assisted 39 residents after responding to 11 home fires this week.

“Disaster Action Team volunteers are on duty every day to ensure that no one in Southern Nevada has to face life’s emergencies alone. They provide immediate compassion and care when displaced residents need it most,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter.

Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, leaving families devastated and in need of urgent assistance.

Flanigan said the Red Cross is grateful for the support of volunteers, community and generous donors, and that they make providing relief to victims possible.

After training, volunteers can take shifts that may include responding to emergencies within two hours, day or night, either on the scene or coordinating remotely to provide immediate compassion and care. With experience and further training, volunteers can take on leadership roles. To learn more, visit Red Cross’ Disaster Action Team page.

To learn about Red Cross volunteer positions in Southern Nevada, contact Bonnie Cook at bonnie.cook@redcross.org, call 702-268-3207, or visit the Red Cross website.