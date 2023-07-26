LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to the nation’s blood supply decline, worsened by a summer donation slump, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada urges donors to help avoid a shortage.

The Red Cross provides around 40% of the blood collected across the country. The most needed blood-types are O negative, O positive, and B negative.

“Nationwide, we have experienced a shortfall of more than 50,000 donations over the past two months,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “To meet demand for patients undergoing medical procedures and treatments at approximately 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers, the Red Cross needs to collect 12,500 blood and 3,000 platelet donations every day.”

While supplies last, donors can receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt until Monday, July 31.

If donors give blood in August, they get a $10 e-gift card to their movie theater of choice. For more details, visit the Red Cross website. If they donate on Saturday, August 12, they will be entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two, along with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. More details here.

Donors can make an appointment today using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).