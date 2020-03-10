Recycling fast fashion, reducing waste in landfills

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Fast fashion has led to Americans throwing out millions of tons of old clothes but one group says that would-be garbage can be salvaged and even turned into something beautiful.

This New York fashion show is filled with style glamour and creativity, but the creations are not the work of a top designer.

This production comes from the New York City Department of Sanitation.

“It’s just so neat that when you think of sanitation, you think of trash, but it’s really treasure, and that’s what people are going to see tonight,” said Sheryl Roberts, Stylist.

Sheryl Roberts is just one of the stylists in the show where the clothes are secondhand.

“This is a table runner that we’re making into a skirt, this is a scarf that is now a shirt,” said Sheryl Roberts, Stylist.

The looks coming down the runway are from thrift shops or designed with leftover fabric.

“My jackets that are going on the runway today, for example, I’ve got tiny scraps of fabric that would otherwise get thrown away.” Anne Whiting, Designer.

It’s all an effort to help the environment and get people to cut down the number of clothes they toss.

“This whole week has been about clothing swaps, thrift stores, upcycling, mending. Going back to like what your grandma taught you how to do. You don’t actually have to get rid of a garment because there’s a tear,” said Kathryn Garcia, Commissioner.

With people constantly updating their wardrobes, most old clothes end up in landfills. The EPA estimates less than 14 percent is recycled and the amount of textile waste has increased more than 800 percent since 1960.

“A lot of people have this stigma of wearing used clothes, for whatever reason, everybody wants to buy something new, and I’m like ‘Why? When there’s so many beautiful things already out into the Universe.”, added Roberts.

Roberts hopes her designs become a model for others to emulate.

The New York City Department of Sanitation says the amount of textile waste in New York City every year is equal to nearly 900 Statues of Liberty.