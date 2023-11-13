LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you have items you need to recycle? Wednesday is America Recycles Day and a large recycling event is being held on UNLV’s campus.
In honor of the day, Sustainability Partners of Southern Nevada will hold a recycling event at the Thomas and Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The map below shows where attendees can donate.
The organizers of the event ask that recyclers make sure their recyclables are empty, clean, and dry before bringing them.
Here’s a list of items that will be accepted at the event:
- Plastics
- Recycle plastics #1, #2, and #5 will be accepted. Look at the bottom of containers for the number inside the recycling arrows.
- Metal Cans
- All food and beverage metal cans will be accepted, including steel, tin, and aluminum.
- Cardboard, Newspaper, and Magazines
- Recycle newspaper inserts, catalogs, paperback books, phone books, and brochures.
- Paper Food Containers and Cartons
- Recycle juice boxes, egg, ice cream and milk cartons, and cereal and pasta boxes.
- Paper
- Recycle envelopes, office paper, junk mail, greeting cards and file folders. Shredded paper should be put in a paper bag.
Items that are not accepted are:
- Batteries
- Biohazardous waste
- Cables
- Ceramics
- Clothes
- Construction debris
- Diapers
- Dishes or mirrors
- Egg cartons
- Electronics
- Food or liquid waste
- Glass
- Greasy food containers
- Hardback books
- Hazardous waste
- Holiday decorations
- Hoses
- Ice cream cartons (wax-coated)
- Light bulbs
- Plastic bags
- Plastic food wrappers
- Plastic straws
- Plastic without numbers
- Polystyrene foam
- Scrap metal
- Shoes
- Tissue
- To-go lids
- Tools
- Toys
- Wood/pallets
- Yard waste