LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you have items you need to recycle? Wednesday is America Recycles Day and a large recycling event is being held on UNLV’s campus.

In honor of the day, Sustainability Partners of Southern Nevada will hold a recycling event at the Thomas and Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The map below shows where attendees can donate.

The organizers of the event ask that recyclers make sure their recyclables are empty, clean, and dry before bringing them.

Here’s a list of items that will be accepted at the event:

Plastics Recycle plastics #1, #2, and #5 will be accepted. Look at the bottom of containers for the number inside the recycling arrows.

Metal Cans All food and beverage metal cans will be accepted, including steel, tin, and aluminum.

Cardboard, Newspaper, and Magazines Recycle newspaper inserts, catalogs, paperback books, phone books, and brochures.

Paper Food Containers and Cartons Recycle juice boxes, egg, ice cream and milk cartons, and cereal and pasta boxes.

Paper Recycle envelopes, office paper, junk mail, greeting cards and file folders. Shredded paper should be put in a paper bag.



Items that are not accepted are: