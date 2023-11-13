LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you have items you need to recycle? Wednesday is America Recycles Day and a large recycling event is being held on UNLV’s campus.

In honor of the day, Sustainability Partners of Southern Nevada will hold a recycling event at the Thomas and Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The map below shows where attendees can donate.

The organizers of the event ask that recyclers make sure their recyclables are empty, clean, and dry before bringing them.

Here’s a list of items that will be accepted at the event:

  • Plastics
    • Recycle plastics #1, #2, and #5 will be accepted. Look at the bottom of containers for the number inside the recycling arrows.
  • Metal Cans
    • All food and beverage metal cans will be accepted, including steel, tin, and aluminum.
  • Cardboard, Newspaper, and Magazines
    • Recycle newspaper inserts, catalogs, paperback books, phone books, and brochures.
  • Paper Food Containers and Cartons
    • Recycle juice boxes, egg, ice cream and milk cartons, and cereal and pasta boxes.
  • Paper
    • Recycle envelopes, office paper, junk mail, greeting cards and file folders. Shredded paper should be put in a paper bag.

Items that are not accepted are:

  • Batteries
  • Biohazardous waste
  • Cables
  • Ceramics
  • Clothes
  • Construction debris
  • Diapers
  • Dishes or mirrors
  • Egg cartons
  • Electronics
  • Food or liquid waste
  • Glass
  • Greasy food containers
  • Hardback books
  • Hazardous waste
  • Holiday decorations
  • Hoses
  • Ice cream cartons (wax-coated)
  • Light bulbs
  • Plastic bags
  • Plastic food wrappers
  • Plastic straws
  • Plastic without numbers
  • Polystyrene foam
  • Scrap metal
  • Shoes
  • Tissue
  • To-go lids
  • Tools
  • Toys
  • Wood/pallets
  • Yard waste