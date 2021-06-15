Recreation centers remind poolgoers to stay hydrated in brutal heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you don’t have a pool, a popular place to beat the heat this week is your community pool. You’ll need to take extra precautions while there to protect yourself and your family from the extreme temperatures.

It’s always good to remember to pause the fun, get out of the sun and hydrate.

Desert Breeze recreation specialist Travis Smith says every year, safety is the No. 1 priority. He reminds visitors that even though the pool may feel nice, drinking water is a necessity, even when you’re not thirsty.

Before you dive in, you must have a plan, pack extra water and snacks and take a break.

Dehydration can occur with water loss from sweating and can cause nausea, fatigue and muscle cramps.

“Even inside the pool, dehydration still affects you. One thing that people don’t notice is that when you’re in the water, they don’t feel themselves sweating because they are wet everywhere,” Smith explained. “So, it’s really important to keep in mind that just because you don’t feel that sweat, you are sweating while in the pool.”

At the Desert Breeze Recreation Center, Smith says they have safety breaks every 2-3 hours, where they ask everyone to get out of the pool, drink water, put on sunscreen or have a snack.

“….Then, it gives our lifeguards a chance to walk around, interact with people and try to give people some information of sun and heat safety,” he noted.

Smith says currently, lifeguards are still in high demand, and they’re looking for those who are certified.

Another reminder, if your child is under 8-years-old, you are always required to stay by their side.