LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new Melvin Ennis Recreation Center at Von Tobel Park will open Saturday morning in at Pecos Road and Carey Avenue in east Las Vegas.

The 4,200-square-foot center, located at 2436 North Pecos Road, includes a game room/computer room, two art rooms and a large activity room. Von Tobel Park has been renovated with a new restroom building, an asphalt running track, a baseball field, multi-use grass fields, new exercise equipment, new playground equipment, new tennis/pickleball courts and new basketball courts.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is among the activities planned from 8 a.m to 11 a.m.

Also, Clark County’s Office of Public Arts will also have a reception for a pair of murals on the building — “COMMUNITY; COMMUNIDAD,” created by Las Vegas artist Eric Vozzola.

Water games are planned, along with performances by the Westernettes Drill Team and the Las Vegas Xplosion Cheer and Dance Team. Free food and sweets provided by John Mull’s Meats & Road Kill Grill and Dōmazing will also be available while supplies last.

Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy and officials from the Clark County Department of Parks and Recreation will be on hand.

“In honor of Melvin Ennis’s unwavering dedication to empowering and uplifting our youth, we proudly open the doors of this new recreation center in the heart of the northeast community,” McCurdy said. “Let this facility stand as a reminder that investing in our young people and providing them with a safe and nurturing environment is the key to building a brighter future for us all.”