Recovery fair will train people to help someone experiencing an overdose

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In 2020, Nevada experienced 484 deaths attributed to opioids. It’s was the highest number ever for the state. Most of the deaths involved synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, not prescription drugs. Synthetic opioids can be very powerful and more dangerous.

Drug overdoses have become a growing problem. Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick will host a Recovery Resource Fair that will offer a training session on how to help someone who is experiencing an overdose. Those who do the training will be provided with a free opioid overdose reversal kit.

The event takes place on Tuesday, July 27 at 4 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

The overdose training is for adults 18 and older. Participants will learn about Nevada’s Good Samaritan Law, how to recognize a drug overdose, and how to respond.

“On Opioid Awareness Day our community will come together to show our support for those struggling with addiction and their family and friends. We have many resources that can help those living through this crisis, and special training so people can be prepared for the worst,” Kirkpatrick said.

There will be several organizations at the event that deal with drug addiction including Foundation for Recovery, CrossRoads and the health district. The event is free.

The training will air live on Clark County Television (CCTV), www.Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV and https://www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live. CCTV is available in the Las Vegas area on Channel 4/1004 on Cox cable and on CenturyLink on Channels 4 and 1004.