LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During a four-day weekend for many students across the Las Vegas valley Lee Canyon had one of the busiest days they’d had on the slopes all year.

“This is pretty amazing the snowfall that we have had this year,” Marketing Director of Lee Canyon, Jim Seeley said.

Lee Canyon snowfall (KLAS)

Record snowfall means more time for snowy activities up in Lee Canyon.

From skiers to snowboarders to those just enjoying the snow, 8 News Now caught up with locals and visitors who were in awe of the snow in April.

“This is my first time seeing snow and everything,” Regina Gutina a student in Las Vegas said.

Jackson Gallo, 12, visited Lee Canyon for the first time from Long Beach, California.

“Usually you can’t get this snow this late in the year so it’s really fun,” he shared. “I didn’t think they had this here in Vegas so it’s crazy.”

During the weekend the activities were non-stop according to Jim Seely marketing director for Lee Canyon.

“I’m sure we will see a lot of onesies and it’s Easter so I also expect to see a lot of bunnies this weekend too,” he added.

In addition, an Easter egg hunt on the ski trails for day pass holders was scheduled to take place.

Seely mentioned that because of the record snowfall; They’ve seen a massive uptick in business.

“I think we are at 260 inches of natural snowfall through the season and that beats our 2005 record,” he said.

Following the Easter weekend, Lee Canyon will open Friday through Sunday until the end of April. Openings were expected to be limited as a result, booking online is encouraged for those interested.