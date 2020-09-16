Record-setting summer, high temperatures and no rain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Long, hot and dry are the best descriptions for weather during the summer of 2020 in the Las Vegas valley.

Now, another record could be set.

Wednesday marks the 149th day without measurable rainfall in the valley which is highly unusual during the monsoon season. The trace of rain the valley received in mid-July doesn’t count because it wasn’t measurable. It has to be one-tenth of an inch to be measured.

Thursday will tie the record of 150 days without rain since the record was last set in 1959 when there was no rain from Feb. 22 to July 21. The last time there was measurable rain was on April 20 when 2 inches was recorded. There has only been 2.3 inches of rain since the beginning of the year.

By this time of year, there is usually a total of around 3 inches of rain. In fact, in 2019, there was 4.6 inches by this date.

It has also been a record-setting year when it comes to high temperatures. Mid-September usually signals the end of the monsoon an triple-digit temperatures.

Las Vegas had its hottest August ever with every single day at 100 degrees or above and 10 of those days were 110 degrees or hotter. Since May 6, there have had 91 days of triple-digit heat with several more expected this week into the last weekend of summer.

The greatest number of 100 degree days in a single year is 100 from the late 1940s. The average number of 100 degree days is 70.