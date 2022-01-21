Record number of Nevadans buy health coverage through NevadaHealthLink.com

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 100,000 Nevadans signed up for health insurance through Nevada Health Link — a 25% increase over last year, according to a Friday news release.

The 101,409 enrollees set a record for the state and includes more than 20,000 people who are new to buying insurance at NevadaHealthLink.com.

Open enrollment for health coverage through NevadaHealthLink.com ended Saturday, Jan. 15, but people with “Qualifying Life Events” may still be eligible. Among the qualifying events: losing health insurance, change of employment or income, getting married, having a child or moving. A full list of QLE’s can be found online here.

The number of plans available through NevadaHealthLink.com grew significantly from the previous year, going from 50 plans to 126 plans. There are now seven insurance carriers offering plans.

NevadaHealthLink.com is run by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, a state agency.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was “incredibly proud” of the agency for hitting the 100,000 milestone.

“Ensuring all Nevadans have access to quality, affordable health insurance is critical and the results from this year’s open enrollment shows that Nevadans will get covered when they have affordable options like those provided on NevadaHealthLink.com,” Sisolak said.

NevadaHealthLink.com is the only place Nevadans can receive federal subsidies to reduce the cost of monthly premiums.

Nevadans had more access to financial assistance during open enrollment because of the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided increased and expanded federal subsidies for consumers.

According to Friday’s news release, about 88% of Nevadans who shopped for insurance through NevadaHealthLink.com received some amount of financial assistance. Almost half of all enrollees had a net premium of $100 or less. Some Nevadans also qualified for $0 plans due to collecting unemployment at any point during 2021 or for other income-based reasons.