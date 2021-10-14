Record number of guns found in carry-on luggage in 2021; 68 found in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Airport security officials have found 68 firearms in carry-on luggage at McCarran International Airport so far this year.

It’s a growing problem at airports, and follows statistics released in January that showed 72 firearms discovered in carry-on luggage at McCarran for all of 2020.

While that’s a lot of guns, this year’s count doesn’t even place Las Vegas in the Top 10 nationwide, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“The number of firearms that our TSA officers are stopping at airport checkpoints is alarming,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Firearms, particularly loaded firearms, introduce an unnecessary risk at checkpoints, have no place in the passenger cabin of an airplane, and represent a very costly mistake for the passengers who attempt to board a flight with them.”

A national report from the TSA shows 4,495 guns have been discovered as of Oct. 3.

That’s a record in a single year, breaking the mark of 4,432 guns found in 2019, and there are still heavy travel months ahead.

(TSA)

The revelation comes during a year when unruly passengers have presented a big problem for airlines.

The Federal Aviation Administration has assessed big fines against passengers who got out of hand in incidents that include assaults on flight personnel.

Cities with the largest number of firearms found are: