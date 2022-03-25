LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If it feels warmer than usual for March, it is. A warm trend over the next few days will bring unseasonably high temperatures into the Las Vegas valley as well as other parts of the state.

The National Weather Service tweeted “we’re in for a summer-like teaser this weekend.” Record highs could be set Friday and Saturday when the temperature is expected to reach 90 degrees. These high temperatures are more typical of May weather.

According to the NWS, much of Nevada and even neighboring states have a high chance of reaching record temperatures Friday. In Las Vegas, the probability of reaching or exceeding the record temperature is 93% and in Northern Nevada in Tonopah, it’s 88%.

The heat is also impacting California and Arizona.

This graphic displays the probability of temperature reaching or exceeding record values on March 25, 2022. (Credit: NWS/Las Vegas)

The temperatures will cool down by Monday as a low-pressure system from the Pacific Southwest drops into the desert. That system will bring a chance of rain to the valley and snow to the mountains. The temperatures will drop back into a more normal range in the 70s for the beginning of the week.

It’s also been a record-setting week for at Reno-Tahoe International Airport where the high of 77 broke the old record of 76 in 1960. South Tahoe’s high of 66 on Wednesday smashed the previous mark of 62 set in 2004.