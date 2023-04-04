LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead, the Colorado snowpack and the ongoing drought grab headlines across the nation, but what does the record snowfall on Mt. Charleston mean for the Las Vegas valley and the water level at Lake Mead? It is a ‘good news – bad news’ situation.

The good news

Here in Las Vegas, the record snowfall on Mt. Charleston to the west and the Sheep Mountains to the north is good news. So far this winter-into-spring season, Lee Canyon ski resort has recorded 265 inches, more than 22 feet, of snow.

When the snow eventually begins to melt, gravity will take over. As the water flows down from higher elevations, it begins a long journey that does not end at Lake Mead. According to the Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) the water will slowly seep into the ground.

“The snow that we receive in the Spring and Sheep Mountains helps to recharge (replenish) our local principal aquifer,” LVVWD spokesman Bronson Mack told 8newsnow.com. “That’s the primary water resource benefit that we receive from the local snowpack along those ranges.”

Mack added the water from the local mountains will also recharge the aquifer used by mountain communities in Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon on Mt. Charleston.

The water that makes it down to the valley will then replenish the main aquifer underneath Las Vegas. This aquifer sits between 300 to 1,500 feet below ground.

This drinking-water supply is protected from surface contamination by a layer of clay and fine-grained sediments throughout most of the valley. Las Vegas Valley Groundwater Management Program – Southern Nevada Water Authority

Primary users of aquifer groundwater in the Las Vegas valley are the LVVWD, North Las Vegas, and thousands of thousands of single-family homes, which includes many private well owners. There are “more than 6,000 wells within the Las Vegas Valley that provide groundwater year-round,” according to the LVVWD.

Other, and better-known groundwater users are most of the major hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. This includes the most visited spot on the Strip, the fountains at the Bellagio.

According to MGM International, “The iconic Lake Bellagio and fountains use no water from Lake Mead or the Colorado River. Instead, the lake and all Bellagio property irrigation come from underground wells onsite.”

The bad news

When asked if when Mt. Charleston snow melts, how much of it will eventually end up in Lake Mead, the answer from the LVVWD is a definitive “none.”

The news also isn’t great for a small amount of water seeping into the ground. There are two recognized aquifer zones in the Las Vegas valley.

The usable one is the ‘principal aquifer.’ This is where at least 10% of Southern Nevada’s water supply comes from. But there is also what’s known as the ‘shallow aquifer,’ which is only about 50 feet below the surface.

“The shallow aquifer system creates nuisance water,” Mack told 8newsnow.com. “This is water that seeps from the ground in areas like Valley View and Sahara, Cabana and Vegas Valley, areas near the Silverbowl and other locations of the valley.”

Mack added that water that can be seen dripping from the ceiling of the airport connector tunnel is also coming from the shallow aquifer.

The shallow aquifer water quality is poor, according to the LVVWD. It is filled with dissolved solids exceeding acceptable drinking water standards in most locations.

Groundwater wells

There are different uses of groundwater wells in the Las Vegas valley. Below are examples provided by the Las Vegas Valley Groundwater Management Program, which is part of the Southern Nevada Water Authority: