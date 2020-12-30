Record level of human trafficking prosecutions achieved in 2020, according to US Attorney, FBI

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutions involving human trafficking reached an all-time high this year, according to a joint statement by U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Nicholas A. Trutanich and FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse.

The announcement comes as the U.S. Attorney’s Office releases information on five prosecutions related to human trafficking — part of the “December takedown.”

Two of the five defendants were charged with federal sex trafficking offenses:

DEC. 15: Kenton King, 25, of Las Vegas, was indicted on one count of coercion and enticement, one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of attempt sex trafficking, and one count of possession of child pornography. According to allegations in the indictment, King attempted to coerce and entice an underage victim to engage in numerous sexual offenses, including prostitution.

Jeffrey Lofstead, 63, of Kings Beach, California, was indicted on one count of attempted sex trafficking of children. According to allegations in the indictment, on or about October 7, 2020, Lofstead attempted to recruit and solicit a child, who had not yet attained the age of 18 years, to engage in a commercial sex act.

In addition to the King and Lofstead prosecutions, the “takedown” included three other individuals charged with federal firearm offenses who either had been previously convicted of pandering offenses or whose alleged offenses related to vice operations:

DEC. 9: Tamarion Keandre Williams, of Las Vegas, was charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Darryl Henderson, of Las Vegas, made his initial appearance in federal court on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Adrian Anguiano, of Las Vegas, was charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

“Combating sex trafficking is one of our prosecutors’ top enforcement priorities, and our office now has the pieces in place to stay at the forefront of this fight,” Trutanich said. “Heading into 2021, we remain committed to increasing investigations and prosecutions of traffickers, taking them off the streets and away from victims.”

“The FBI will always be vigilant in pursuing those who choose to prey on our most vulnerable, especially our children,” Rouse said. “I would like to thank our law enforcement partners and their task force officers as part of the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force for their commitment to making these arrests.”