Record jobless filings continue amid Nevada virus shutdown

A notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with millions of people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A record wave of Nevada residents filed new claims for jobless benefits for a fifth straight week, bringing to more than 343,000 the total since casinos and other businesses closed in mid-March to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The almost 41,000 new unemployment applications reported Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor brings shows that about 24% of the 1.43 million people employed in Nevada in February filed for benefits since March 21.

State health officials said Thursday at least 189 people have died of the COVID-19 respiratory illness in Nevada, and more than 4,200 have tested positive.