Record jobless filings continue amid Nevada virus shutdown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A record wave of Nevada residents filed new claims for jobless benefits for a fifth straight week, bringing to more than 343,000 the total since casinos and other businesses closed in mid-March to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
The almost 41,000 new unemployment applications reported Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor brings shows that about 24% of the 1.43 million people employed in Nevada in February filed for benefits since March 21.
State health officials said Thursday at least 189 people have died of the COVID-19 respiratory illness in Nevada, and more than 4,200 have tested positive.