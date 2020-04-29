Record-breaking heat expected today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley could set a new record for heat Wednesday. It’s expected to be in the triple digits. The forecast calls for the temperature to hit 101 degrees which is a new high record for the month of April.

The valley is under its first excessive heat warning of the year with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above average. The heat warning is set to expire Thursday.

It’s not just the Las Vegas Valley that will see scorching temperatures. Death Valley will reach 112 degrees on Wednesday.

The hottest part of the day will be between 1 and 4 p.m. If you plan to be outside, it’s advised to do it in the morning when it’s a bit cooler.

Also, a reminder that local park splash pads are closed and roads to Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston are closed to everyone except people who live there.

It’s important to stay hydrated. Pets should not be left outside without water and adequate shade to keep them cooler. Also, be aware that walking a pet on hot pavement or rocks can burn their paws.

There is relief in sight. The heat will not last all week. Temperatures will cool down by Friday and be back in the 80s next week.