Record 83 guns found in carry-on baggage in 2021 at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Transportation Safety Administration officers discovered 83 firearms in carry-on baggage at Harry Reid International Airport in 2021, setting a new record. All of the guns were found during routine X-ray screening of carry-on property, the TSA said.

Nationwide, TSA officers found 5,972 guns at 268 airports in 2021. That compares to 3,257 in 2020, and 4.432 in 2019.

Travelers lined up at the TSA security checkpoint at Harry Reid International Airport. (KLAS-TV)

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the national list with 507 for the most firearms found. It was followed by Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport with 317 guns and then Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 245 firearms.

In Las Vegas, TSA officers screened around 18.6 million passengers and crew in 2021 making it the fifth busiest airport for TSA security checkpoint screenings.

Firearms found at Harry Reid International Airport:

2021 – 83

2020 – 72

2019 – 81

2018 – 59

According to the TSA, Las Vegas ranked 21st nationally for the number of firearm discoveries last year.

Firearms are allowed to be transported on a commercial airplane if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and placed in checked luggage. Passengers also need to declare the firearm during the check-in process.

Firearms are not allowed in carry-on baggage even if the person has a concealed weapons permit. Travelers who violate that policy can face citations and penalties.